Stolen SUV in two pursuits before reversing into police car

The search is on for a pair who were in a stolen SUV involved in two pursuits through Newcastle before the vehicle crashed into a police car on Monday.
Officers spotted the white MG on the Inner City Bypass at Shortland about 12.30pm and chased the car after the driver failed to follow a direction to stop, but the pursuit was soon terminated for safety reasons.
Officers saw the SUV soon after and another chase took place before it was again abandoned to due safety concerns when the vehicle reversed into a police car.
Police were then told the MG had crashed on Old Maitland Road at Sandgate and two occupants had fled the scene - they managed to evade subsequent searches.
The man - believed to be the driver - is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 30 and 40, with short black hair and a tattoo under his eye.
His female passenger is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 30 and 40, with blonde hair - she was wearing glasses at the time.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
