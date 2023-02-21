JETS dynamo Angust Thurgate clocked up nearly 3.5 kilometres in three separate warm-ups before the 1-0 win over Macarthur FC.
A fierce electrical storm forced the game to be halted twice - for 95 minutes, then 22 minutes - at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday.
"Conditions on the weekend weren't great but we didn't let it affect us," Thurgate said. "We had to manage a lot. We had to manage three restarts. I did 3.5 kilometres worth of warm-up. That was a new thing.
"We soldiered on and got three points in the end. I felt very drained at the end of the game."
It was another hurdle in a season full of obstacles for the Jets.
"It feels like we have experienced everything this season - we have had big losses, big wins, tough games to get through with heat, washouts," Thurgate said. "It has built a resilience in the group which is good to have.
"We need to lean on that, but we are always looking to improve our performance, and dominating teams with the ball."
Barring another natural disaster - the forecast for Saturday is a top of 27 degrees and light winds - Thurgate hopes to get back to playing Jets football against Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"We are focused on keeping this run going and pushing up the table," he said. "Make sure we are dominating with the ball and really taking it to teams. There is a great feeling among the lads at the moment. We are playing with a certain amount of confidence. We knew we had it in us, we just needed to keep believing and keep trusting the process."
Although only 23, Thurgate is by far the most experienced midfielder alongside Kosta Grozos and Mo Al-Taay and took extra responsibility on the ball against Macarthur.
"Being a more inexperienced midfield, that falls on my shoulders," Thurgate said. "I thought Mo and Kosta did really well. They are two great young players and it is good to see them take their opportunities. They add so much to the team. In saying that we have Brandon O'Neil ready to come back in. It is good signs for the team."
Unbeaten in six games, the Jets have moved to 24 points and are in seventh spot, but are only a win behind the Mariners in second.
Champions last season, Western United are coming off a 3-0 defeat to Wellington and have now lost three straight.
"It is the A-League. Any team, on any day, can beat anyone," Thurgate said. "We won't go into the game any different to any other game. We work hard during the week and prepare for a tough game.
"They have quality. They were the champions last year and retained most of their squad. They are well structured and always hard to break down."
*****
.
Conditions on the weekend weren't great but we didn't let it effect us. We soldiered on and got three points in the end.
It is a good sign of where the lads are and hopefully we can keep that going this weekend.
ADVESITY get oveer hunp
It feels like we have experienced everything this season - we have had big losses, big win, tough games to get through with the heat and washouts.
It has built a resilence in the group which is good to have.
We need to lean on that, but we are always looking to improve our performance, and dominating teams with the ball.
MERRICK YEAR 1 - similar feel
Anytime we get on a run, there is definitely a different feel around the club.
We knew we had it in us, we just needed to keep believing and keep trusting the process.
It is still early days. We are equal fourth on points but still seventh on the ladder.
We are focused on keeping this run going and pushing up the table. Make sure we are dominating with the ball and really taking it teams.
WESTERN United - quality
It is the A-League. Any team, on any day, can beat anyone.
We won't go into the game any different to any other game.
We work hard during the week and prepare for a tough game.
MADE SELF AVAILABLE FOR BALL
It was the way the game panned out. It was a tough game. We had to manage a lot. We had to manage three restarts. I did 3.5km worth of warm up. That was a new thing. I felt very drained at the end of the game.
WESTERN UNITED
They have quality. They were the champions last year and retained most of their squad.
It will be another tough game.
They have quality. They were the champions last year and retained most of their squad.They are well structured and always hard to break down. It will be a good battle.
SCORING IMPORTANT
I have always said, you can always score more goals and assist more. That is definiotely in the front of my mind.
I know to play the No.8 role the best I can, I need to get forward and do that. I also need to get back dig in and help the back line and screen them.
3 of NEXT 4 AT HOME - away trip to wello
We are on a run now. We ar not getting too ahead of ourselves. We are taking it week by week and adding layers.
We are focused on performing every week.
We have broken the season into blocks.
CONTRACT
I',m waiting and looking at my options.
MANAGER - Greg Keenan
I'd love to go OS. Focused on playing here. Easier now we are on a good run.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.