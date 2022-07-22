Ruby Jones is poised to reach another milestone moment in her comeback from a major head injury with a first-grade call-up for Broadmeadow Magic against Charlestown in NPLW Northern NSW at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.
The round-16 match will be the first time Jones has played top-grade football since fracturing her skull and sustaining a brain injury in an NSW NPLW 2 match for Central Coast Mariners in April of last year.
The former Australian under-16 representative will step up against Azzurri (3.40pm) with first-choice shot-stopper Alison Logue sidelined by COVID.
"I'm probably a bit more nervous than a regular weekend but the girls at Magic are just so supportive and Alison is one of the greatest goalkeepers I've ever got to train with," Jones said ahead of the match.
"I wouldn't say I'm back to where I was because I feel like I am playing a little bit different but, from the first game until now, my confidence getting in goals and going for those hard challenges has just skyrocketed.
"Every game I get a little more confident in between the sticks and I'm really excited. We play inter-club games at training so I've played with all of the first-graders before and having Kal [Kalista Hunter] and KP [Kirstyn Antoni] and such a solid back four in front of me is going to be unreal."
The match is the first of three in eight days for second-placed Magic (31).
Women's State Cup winners Charlestown (26) are looking to consolidate third place with fifth-placed Maitland (22) battling fourth-placed Newcastle Olympic (24) at Cooks Square Park on Sunday (3.40pm).
Azzurri have lost former W-League striker Jenna Kingsley for the season while Magic are also without injured left-back Jannali Hunter (ankle) and strike weapon Chelsea Lucas (knee).
The match on Sunday will be Bronte Peel's last appearance for the Magpies before she heads to the United States to play college football.
Adamstown (11) play New Lambton (0) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night (7pm).
Warners Bay (34) host Mid Coast (7) at John Street Oval on Sunday (3.40pm).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
