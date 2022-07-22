Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow Magic goalkeeper Ruby Jones takes another step in her return from a major head injury with a first-grade appearance against Charlestown Azzurri in round 16 of NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Jones is set for her first appearance in the top grade since injury last year. Picture: Marina Neil

Ruby Jones is poised to reach another milestone moment in her comeback from a major head injury with a first-grade call-up for Broadmeadow Magic against Charlestown in NPLW Northern NSW at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.