Nova Thunder player-coach Laura Glendenning expects Katie Robinson to play a pivotal role as they face a challenging run into the Newcastle championship netball finals.
The former national league midcourter was sitting this season out but answered Glendenning's SOS after Thunder lost Jess Regan (knee) and Maddy Dunn (elbow) to campaign-ending injuries.
Robinson was used sparingly in Nova's double-header last weekend and could feature more in another big weekend as third-placed Nova (25 points) play fourth-placed West Leagues Balance (23) on Saturday then BNC (15) on Sunday.
"After having two big injuries, she said yes, reluctantly to a degree," Glendenning said. "She was happy to have the season off but always said to me if we got injuries she'd come back.
"She's a major asset for us, obviously for her experience. But her drive and passion lifts everyone up. We eased her back in with a quarter on Saturday but then played her half a game on Sunday.
"In that second half we produced a 24-point turnaround and she was a major contributor to that."
Nova took maximum points from both games last weekend - beating Inner Glow on Saturday before Kotara South on Sunday - while Wests beat Junction but lost to leaders Souths.
Round-12 matches are scheduled for this Saturday then washed-out round three will be played on Sunday.
After this weekend, Nova complete the regular season by playing Souths (27) twice and battling second-placed University (27).
"It's a big couple of weeks coming up," Glendenning said. "I'd love to snag one of them against the big three.
"Wests are obviously going to be a tough contest on the weekend. They've got some really strong heads and Soph Dunning returning to play is a major asset. We know we've got to be on our A game, otherwise they will punish us."
Wests, who beat Nova by four goals in a tight first encounter this year, back up against University on Sunday.
University became the first team to beat Souths last weekend, drawing level with Lions on the points table but staying second on percentages. They face Kotara South on Saturday.
Souths coach Tracey van Dal expected to have low shooting stocks for the match against Junction (17) on Saturday.
Katelyn Stansfield and Danielle Taylor are both out and Millie Tonkin's availability was dependent on NSW Premier League commitments. Lions play Kotara South (13) on Sunday.
"I could pull from opens but they've got their own double-headers to play so logistically it's going to be a bit of an issue this weekend," van Dal said.
"But, whilst we're short on personnel, hopefully we can get this weekend in because it's been such a stop-start season and we need to get that momentum going forward now."
Inner Glow (12) and BNC play Saturday then Junction Sunday.
Games both days are at 3.45pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
