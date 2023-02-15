Why Magpies recruits Lucy Kell and Sophia Laurie are relishing a change in NPLW NNSW

Lucy Kell was contemplating having a season off.
Sophia Laurie was in search of a fresh start.
Both have ended up at Maitland, where their experience is likely to prove key as the Magpies eye a maiden finals appearance in NPLW Northern NSW.
Kell has played the past two seasons with Broadmeadow Magic, who have been a top-two side on both occasions.
But the 21-year-old attacking player lives in the Hunter Valley at Heddon Greta and was struggling to balance extensive travel commitments for work as a behavioural support practitioner with football.
"I came back after two years off with injury and [Magic coach] Jake [Curley] offered me a position and I was grateful for it," Kell told the Newcastle Herald.
"I got a new job and travel a lot for work and it just started getting a little bit too much.
"I'd rock up to training and would have no motivation to be there and I just really found myself in a hole.
"I got to the end of last season and thought I need to change something. I didn't know if I was going to play this season, and maybe focus on my career a little bit more."
Being able to train closer to home proved a determining factor in choosing to play on this year in Maitland colours.
It has been a move the former Junior Matildas striker is so far relishing.
"It's been a change going from two nights to three in terms of commitment wise, but I do enjoy it," Kell said.
"You come to training and everything has a purpose.
"[Maitland coach] Keelan [Hamilton] and I have spoken and depending on who we're up against I'll be playing either a striking role or attacking midfielder, which I'm excited for. I do like a bit of versatility and it gives me a bit of a challenge."
Laurie, 22, joins the Magpies from champions and premiers Warners Bay.
The Panthers' senior squad from last season have dispersed after a coaching change at the club and the industrious midfielder felt Maitland could prove the right fit for her.
"I was really keen to go where it was going to be a bit fresh for me in terms of coaching and the players around me," Laurie said.
"Throughout the seasons of playing, whenever we'd encounter Maitland the girls just seemed like genuinely nice girls, and there seemed to be a lot of talent out at Maitland. It's been really good.
"The intensity is great, and I love being fit and training to meet goals."
Laurie is keen to establish herself in Maitland's starting side after being forced to bide her time last year behind a host of big-name players at Warners Bay, including midfielders Cassidy Davis and Tara Pender.
"I want to be playing first grade and I want to be playing to the best of my ability," Laurie said.
"I want to keep getting better. I really want to be able to enhance my football knowledge and football skill in terms of being able to have a strong presence on the field and support everyone around me."
Maitland have twice finished fifth since joining the competition. The 2021 season was cut short due to COVID.
"We've definitely strengthened, and compared to the first season I was here we definitely have more depth," Hamilton said.
"A lot of the girls who were at the start of their first-grade career have now got two seasons under their belts.
"The outcome will be what we put out onto the pitch and how consistent we are and how diligent we are at training.
"Our aims are to improve on where we've been, so from a results perspective a step forward would be to make a semi-final. But our first aim is to be better."
The competition starts on March 5 with Maitland away to Charlestown.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
