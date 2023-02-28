FORMER Knights lower-grade playmaker Kurt Donoghoe will make his NRL debut for the Dolphins in the expansion side's inaugural competition game.
A Central Newcastle junior, Donoghoe has completed a remarkable off-season rise to make supercoach Wayne Bennett's bench for the Dolphins' historic clash with Sydney Roosters in Brisbane on Sunday.
The 22-year-old played five-eighth for Newcastle in the Jersey Flegg grand final last season, losing a nail-biting clash with Penrith 19-18 in golden point, but departed the Knights for Redcliffe shortly afterwards.
He was one of only a few players the Knights hadn't re-signed before the under-21 competition's grand final.
But Donoghoe has made the most of his opportunity at the Dolphins, playing in all three of the club's pre-season games.
He came on after 65 minutes against the Titans in their most recent trial to play hooker and barged his way over for a try. That stint followed a 28-tackle performance against the Cowboys a week earlier.
Donoghoe, who has been preferred over Anthony Milford to be the Dolphins' bench utility, was one of multiple Hunter products named in NRL match squads on Tuesday.
Fellow former Central Newcastle players Grant Anderson and Zac Hosking were both listed in the 18th-man roles for Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers respectively.
Pasami Saulo, who grew up in Belmont, will start in the front row for Canberra against North Queensland in Townsville on Saturday.
Chris Randall, who formed part of a player-swap with now Knights winger Greg Marzhew in November, failed to make Gold Coast's side but was included in an extended squad for their match against Wests Tigers on Sunday.
The ex-Lakes United hooker had suffered an injury in recent weeks.
Mitch Barnett, originally of Wingham, will make his club debut for the Warriors against Newcastle on Friday.
Scone junior Jock Madden was named in Brisbane's extended squad.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
