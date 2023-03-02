How did Kurt Donoghoe slip through the Newcastle Knights' fingers?

KNIGHTS legend Ashley Gordon has queried why his former club did not show more interest in retaining Kurt Donoghoe as the Newcastle junior prepares to make a stunning top-grade debut for new NRL franchise the Dolphins.
Gordon and a host of Donoghoe's former Central Newcastle teammates will be at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday to watch the 21-year-old play his part in history when the Dolphins take on Sydney Roosters in their inaugural match.
Donoghoe starred as five-eighth in Newcastle's 19-18 loss to Penrith in last year's Jersey Flegg (under-21) grand final, scoring a try and having a hand in two others, but after the season Gordon said the Knights gave no indication that he was part of their plans.
Instead he signed with Queensland Cup outfit Central Capras, who are a feeder club to the Dolphins.
He was also offered a train-and-trial deal by Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett and, after impressing as a dummy-half in two pre-season hit-outs, was rewarded with a bench spot for round one and a top-30 contract.
Delighted as Gordon is for Donoghoe, whom he coached at Central from under-nines to under-17s, he is disappointed he has had to leave his home town to realise his NRL dream.
"He's always been a Knights boy, through and through," Gordon told the Newcastle Herald.
"A local boy. He really wanted to make it here, but he wasn't feeling the love or the interest.
"He was the best player for their Flegg team in the semi and the grand final last year, but when that season finished, it didn't look like there'd be a contract for him at the Knights, so he asked his manager to put the feelers out.
"He's ended up at the Dolphins, so obviously Wayne Bennett values him ...
"Anyone at the Knights who couldn't see his talent and potential, then whoever is making those decisions should be reviewed."
Gordon said the 21-year-old from Windale was living proof of what can be achieved through persistence.
"He couldn't get into the Knights' system until Flegg, which is quite late in the piece," said Gordon, who was the first player Newcastle signed before entering the top-flight competition in 1988 and became a crowd favorite during their inaugural seasons, scoring 38 tries in 71 games.
"I think there was a bit of reluctance even last year to put him in the 21s, but the coach, Anthony Gleeson, said he wanted him as his starting six [five-eighth].
It's never been an easy road for him.- ASHLEY GORDON
"All the way along, in all the teams I coached, he was always one of our best players. He's very driven. He's missed out on a lot of rep teams and things over the years, and that's made him very resilient.
"It's never been an easy road for him."
As well as Gordon and his childhood teammates, dozens of Donoghoe's proud family and friends will travel to Suncorp for Sunday's game.
Remarkably, Donoghoe will become the third former Butcher Boy to debut in the NRL within the past 12 months.
Outside back Grant Anderson scored two tries in his first game for Melbourne Storm last season, while back-rower Zac Hosking played four games for Brisbane before he was snapped up by two-time premiers Penrith.
Like Donoghoe, they also spent time in the Knights' lower-grade ranks.
In the recent interview with the Queensland Rugby League website, Dongohoe said he "didn't really have anything" lined up for 2023 when Dolphins recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan offered a possible NRL entry point.
"I've been in Newcastle my whole life and I kind of feel like I was stuck around the same sort of thing, the same cycle, and I just wanted to change it up a bit," Donoghoe said.
"I've always had it in my head that I wanted to come up to Cup in Queensland and give it a crack. My manager spoke about it and once the opportunity came up, we were straight into it.
"The opportunity came pretty late ... I just wanted to get straight up here, stuck into it."
