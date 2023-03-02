Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Newcastle Knights halfback Jackson Hastings on his red and blue dream come true

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:20am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a child, Jackson Hastings would be glued to the TV watching some of Newcastle's greats in action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.