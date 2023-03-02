Hope springs eternal for Knights fans as new NRL season arrives tonight

IN her recent letter, ("Let's look for ways to fix things", Letters, 28/2), Pat Garnet concludes by asking us to think of ways forward out of the terrible mess that we have wrought upon ourselves. My first thought is there is no way forward because we have tied ourselves into too many knots and time is running out. I do not want a doom-and-gloom future even though there is much to be morbid about. I see apathy, complacency, rampant materialism, disrespect and greed as our great enemies. These are what we fight against daily. We cannot save the world and this is the excuse many use when settling back into a life of eating, drinking and pleasure with no thought for surrounding urgent needs.