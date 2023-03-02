Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes March 3 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:20am, first published 4:30am
Hope springs eternal for Knights fans as new NRL season arrives tonight

NEWCASTLE'S NRL season kicks off tonight. As with all sport fans a new season, regardless of the fortunes of the last, springs with hope. A Knights fan since day one and a season ticket holder, I've been among the supporters enduring a very lean period in recent years, including wooden spoons.

