New Knights recruit Adam Elliott is daring to dream

ADAM Elliott hasn't even played a game for the Knights, yet he has already celebrated one of the club's finest hours.
Elliott had scarcely moved to Newcastle last year when his partner Millie Boyle skippered the club's NRLW team to a 32-12 triumph against Parramatta in the grand final.
Elliott was front and centre in the crowd, and then during the team's post-match celebrations, and said that had provided no shortage of motivation as he prepares to make his debut in Friday night's season-opener against the Warriors in Wellington.
It was Boyle's third grand final success, after two with Brisbane, and Elliott needs look no further for inspiration.
"I want to play in the grand final every year," he said.
"It was something that I got a little taste of last year, playing finals footy [with Canberra].
"There's some real excitement and a real vibe around when you're getting ready for a semi-finals.
"I'd love nothing more than for this group here to be there at the end of the year and be in that top eight, fighting for a spot."
Elliott, who has signed a three-year deal with the Knights after playing 125 top-grade games with Canterbury and Canberra, was unable to play for Newcastle in the trials because of a groin injury. He has been named to debut off the bench against the Warriors and is confident he can make an immediate impact.
The 28-year-old said Newcastle were well aware the Warriors would be determined to impress their home fans after spending most of their past three seasons based in Australia, because of COVID.
"I've had a few good wins over there, a few good trips," he said. "But it's always a hard place to go. I've had a few games over there where we've been ambushed, so I know that they're going to be up for it."
The Knights have been widely dismissed by their critics but Elliott could not care less. "I don't read too far into that stuff," he said.
"I've obviously been written off plenty of times and look at it as a bit of a positive. The group we've got here, we're happy to be the underdog."
