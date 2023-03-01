Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Seven Days in League: Why we'll be toasting the Knights' success this year

By Robert Dillon
March 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THURSDAY

Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien has revealed he likes his toast extra well done, because otherwise he reckons "you might as well be eating bread".

IS it that time of year again, really?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.