Newcastle District Cricket Association: Kain Anderson fires as Hamilton-Wickham beat Charlestown to claim fourth T20 Summer Bash title

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 5 2023 - 9:45pm, first published 9:00pm
Hamilton-Wickham claimed the T20 Summer Bash title at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday. Picture by Josh Callinan

KAIN Anderson's five-wicket haul has helped Hamilton-Wickham claim a fourth T20 Summer Bash title, defeating Charlestown by six wickets in Sunday's decider at No.1 Sportsground.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

