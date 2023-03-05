KAIN Anderson's five-wicket haul has helped Hamilton-Wickham claim a fourth T20 Summer Bash title, defeating Charlestown by six wickets in Sunday's decider at No.1 Sportsground.
Off-spinner Anderson ripped through the top order, triggering a collapse of 4-7 at one stage before the reigning champions were eventually all out for 104.
His figures of 5-12 from four overs earned him player of the final.
The Pumas were measured in their run chase, reaching the target with 12 balls to spare but only four down with captain Ben Balcomb (35), fellow opener Rhys Hanlon (24) and marquee Harry Manenti (24) doing most of the damage.
Anderson, now playing for Sydney Cricket Club, trapped Charlestown marquee Axel Cahlin (9) in front before dismissing Jed Dickson (8), Matthew Wright (0), skipper Daniel Arms (22) and Kel Wilson (1) in quick succession.
Dan Bailey (31) rescued the Magpies from 6-46 and guided them to triple figures before Matthew Le Bas (3-20) took a sharp caught and bowled chance in the 19th over.
Ellis Sherriff bowled Charlestown's Daniel Chillingworth on the first ball of the game.
Hamwicks last held the trophy in 2019-20, having also enjoyed back-to-back successes in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
Sunday's result reversed the 2018-19 showdown, the Magpies beating the Pumas.
Earlier in the semis, also held at No.1, Hamwicks (3-140) reeled in City (4-139) with a ball to spare and top-ranked Charlestown (4-163) defended against top-ranked Wests (7-134).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
