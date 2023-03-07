Newcastle Herald
National second division costs force rethink from Edgeworth

Craig Kerry
March 8 2023 - 8:00am
March 8 2023 - 8:00am
National second division costs force rethink from Edgeworth

Edgeworth administrator Warren Mills said the Eagles decided against lodging an expression of interest to enter the proposed national second division because of ballooning cost estimates and a mooted contribution to a pool covering expenses of rival clubs.

