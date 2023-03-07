National second division costs force rethink from Edgeworth

Edgeworth administrator Warren Mills said the Eagles decided against lodging an expression of interest to enter the proposed national second division because of ballooning cost estimates and a mooted contribution to a pool covering expenses of rival clubs.
Valentine were a surprise sole representative from northern NSW when Football Australia revealed 32 groups who had submitted an EOI to join the slated 10-16 team second tier.
The groups paid $5000 each to enter an EOI. FA will assess the submissions and create a shortlist of contenders by July. Those selected will be asked to enter detailed proposals, including formal bid documents.
Valentine president Paul Gaden told the Newcastle Herald on Monday that the club had the backing of overseas investors, secured through contacts of player-coach Adam Hughes. Gaden said they were confident of competing with NPL clubs from major cities also seeking a place in the league.
Before the shock move, Edgeworth had been the only NNSW club to show genuine interest in the concept. They contributed $4000 in late 2021 to join the Association of Australian Football Clubs' (AAFC) Partner Clubs initiative to drive the league's creation.
However, Mills said the Eagles' push ended because of cost estimates, as well as the proposed model where all clubs contributed equally to a pool covering competition expenses.
"I'm not sure where else in the world you have to pay for someone else's travel expenses," Mills said.
"I appreciate and respect that clubs from Perth, Adelaide and Tasmania are going to have more travel expenses, but I'm not that keen on paying for their expenses."
On original estimates, based on a 14-team league, clubs would pay $772,000 to cover competition costs. On top of that would be the requirement to pay full-time, year-round wages to players, a coach, an administrator and a publicity officer - pushing the budget needed past $1 million a season.
Mills had hoped initially the cost would be much less and Edgeworth could save on wages, given they would be providing opportunities for locals to play at that level.
Sydney and Melbourne NPL clubs already have massive player budgets compared to NNSW clubs, making their jump to a second tier less of a challenge. Some clubs from metropolitan NPLs also already pay for a full-time coach and administrator.
AAP reports: Racist behaviour by Sydney United 58 fans won't prevent the club from entering the proposed second-tier.
United are among 32 outfits from all states and territories bar the Northern Territory to lodge EOIs to join the competition.
United's interest comes after their appearance in last October's Australia Cup final, which led to the NSW NPL club being hit with fines and other sanctions by Football Australia.
United fans chanted songs with fascist links, booed during the Welcome To Country and performed Nazi salutes in the 2-0 loss to A-League side Macarthur.
Eight fans of United, formerly known as Sydney Croatia, were evicted from the final and FA later banned two men for life for performing fascist salutes.
FA also fined United $15,000, while other sanctions, including point deductions in the NPL competition and a ban from competing in the Australia Cup, were suspended. Those penalties would be enforced if United failed to comply with FA requirements, including volunteer work with Jewish communities and education.
But FA chief executive James Johnson said United remained eligible to join the second-tier and would, like other clubs, have their EOIs assessed.
"We wanted to make this process open to as many clubs as possible," Johnson said on Tuesday.
"The door was never closed for Sydney United and we want to keep that door open. But having said that, we do have some challenges with the club."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.