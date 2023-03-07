JETS striker Archie Goodwin scored his maiden international goal to help seal the Young Socceroos a 9-1 victory over Qatar on Wednesday morning and secure a place in the quarter-finals of the under-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.
A 70th minute substitute, Goodwin collected a through ball and rounded the keeper to slot home and make it 8-1.
The Jets teenager had earlier provided an assist and won a penalty, which Gabriel Popovic had saved.
Incredibly, the Young Socceroos went down 1-0 in the second minute, but kept their nerve to power past an out-classed Qatar.
They led 4-1 at half-time and went on with the demolition after the break.
The win, followed a 3-2 triumph over Iran and 1-0 defeat to Vietnam to leave the Young Socceroos on six points.
Iran and Vietnam also recorded two wins.
Despite being level on points with Iran and boasting a superior goal difference, Australia finished as runners-up due to the third tournament tie-breaker - goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams - after Iran beat Vietnam 3-1.
The Young Socceroos will face Uzbekistan, who won Group A, in the last eight on Sunday morning (AEDT).
The winner will progress to the semi-finals and secure a spot in the under-20 World Cup in Indonesia later this year.
"They're still young players right so they're learning," Young Socceroos coach Trevor Morgan said.
"Maybe losing on the first day (first game) can do your confidence the other way.
"We tried to balance ourselves on both. Obviously you have to keep winning in this tournament anyway, so following on from this the next match - you don't have a choice, you have to win. But for sure, progressing is an important step for us at the moment."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
