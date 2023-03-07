Newcastle Herald
Soccer: Goodwin strikes as Young Socceroos thrash Qatar in Asian Cup qualifier and to step closer to under-20 World Cup berth

By James Gardiner
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:33am, first published 8:23am
Newcastle Jets striker scored his maiden international goal in the Young Socceroos' 9-1 rout of Qatar. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

JETS striker Archie Goodwin scored his maiden international goal to help seal the Young Socceroos a 9-1 victory over Qatar on Wednesday morning and secure a place in the quarter-finals of the under-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

