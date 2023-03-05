COACH Arthur Papas is confident that the Newcastle Jets are "good enough to be in the top six" of the A-League.
First, they need to be better at key moments in games.
The Jets suffered a second straight defeat, going down 2-1 to Wellington Phoenix at Skybet Stadium on Saturday.
Again it was a missed opportunity.
The Jets had the home side under enormous pressure but returned to Newcastle with nothing.
They remain in seventh spot on 24 points, three points behind Sydney FC, with seven games remaining.
"We are good enough to be in the top six, I'm pretty confident about that," Papas said after the Jets dominated every statistic bar the most important one.
"You see the way we played today, away from home against a very good team. They went to a back five with 30 minutes to go, doing everything to try and stop the momentum we were building with the ball.
"We have to cut out the mistakes which are costing goals and we have to concentrate in key moments."
If the Jets are to progress to the play-offs, Japanese winger Manabu Saito will be key.
The former Kawasaki Frontale spark plug cut open the Phoenix down the left touchline.
Starting his first match, Saito finished off a slick transition goal, could have scored two others and caused havoc with slalom runs and clever ball playing.
"I'm very pleased for him to get his first goal," Papas said. "What he has brought to the club is what I expect from a Japanese player. He is an absolute professional, who, I hope, a lot of boys can learn from. He is 32 years old and he is like an 18-year-old wanting information and wanting to get better every day."
Callan Elliot put the home side ahead in the 40th minute after Jack Duncan appeared to be fouled in the air when trying to haul in a cross and spilt the ball.
Then, in first-half stoppage time, Wellington were awarded a contentious penalty after a VAR review.
Wellington striker Oskar Zawaba got his head to a long ball, which was also contested by Angus Thurgate. The ball stuck the raised arm of the Jets midfielder from extremely close range.
Jets co-captain Matt Jurman expressed his frustration at the decisions.
"How are you supposed to jump with your hands down [by your side]," Jurman said. "It is not normal."
Papas was more diplomatic.
"Penalty or not, that changes the game," he said. "Being 2-0 down at half-time in Wellington, that is going to be difficult to come back.
"We had a terrific response. I thought we played some great football in the second half. We scored a great goal and should have scored more goals. A little bit of discipline - players to be in certain positions when the ball is coming into the box. Credit to Wellington, they did what they had to do from 2-0 to hold on to the game. It was a missed opportunity for us."
**********
ARTHUR
GUTTED
Absolutely. In saying that, in key moments of the game where you have to concentrate I thought we let ourselves down.
The lead up to the first goal ... there was a passage of 5 to 7 minutes where wer weren't at our best and we lose a bit of control.
They are good if you give them time. There are some intelligent players there and some good movement. It culminates in giving away a corner. It is obviously an error to concede that goal.
I'm still confident if we get to half-time at 1-0, that we will be OK with that. I understand what they do when they go in front.
Penalty or not.
I'm looking at it and thinking there is nothing to see there. That changes the game.
Being 2-0 down at half-time in Wellington, that is going to be difficult to come back.
We had a terrific response. i thought we played some great football in the second half. We scored a great goal and should have scored more goals. A little bit of discipline , players to eb in certain positions when the ball is coming into the box. They have come in often enough.
Creidt to Wellington, they did what they had to do from 2-0 to hold on to the game.
"It is a missed opportunity for us.
TAKE ISSUE WITH THE PEN
I don't think it is worth me thinking about it beyond. At the time,
I'm looking at it and thinking there is nothing to see there. In the end, you get a penalty. 2-0 at 47th minute in the first half changes the game compared to 1-0 at half time.
JACK FOUL
I'm not sure. If you are trying to catch it, that means you are really confident that you are going to catch it otherwise you are punching it and getting a bit more distance.
It is a set piece. We need to be better. Structurally that was decent structure. itw as an individual situation.
SAITO
I'm very pleased for him to get his first goal. It was the first time that he has started. He hasn't had a lot of minutes for a few months but he works so hard.
What he has brought to the club is what i expect from a Japanese player, having been in Japan for close to three years.
Manabu is an absolute professional, who a lot of boys i hope can learn from in the way he approaches his game, his preparation. The amount of detail. He is 32 year old and he is like an 18-year-old wanting information and wanting to get better every day.
I like working with those type of players. I'm proud of him to get his goal and also contributing beyond his goal.
TWO STRAIGHT LOSSES - league stay in race
We are good enough to be in the top six. I'm pretty confident about that. You see the way we played today away from home against a very good team. To know we had them backs to the wall. I rarely see them go to back five, they went to a back five with 30 minutes to go, doing everything to try and stop the momentum we were building with the ball.
We have to cut out the mistakes which are costing goals and we have to concentrate in key moments. A team maturity is to be able to manage those moments well.
What you are looking for is the leaders on the ground to understand that situation in the 45th minute and get to half time. Don't concede another goal and put yourself on the back foot.
If we are going to be in the top six - it is going to be tough but everything is still to play for - then that will be the key difference for us.
.
.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.