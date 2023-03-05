Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2023: Japanese winger Manabu Saito excites as Jets crash to tough defeat

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 5 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Japanese winger Manabu Saito scored a goal and caused headaches for the defence in the Jets' 2-1 loss to Wellington at Skybet Stadium on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

COACH Arthur Papas is confident that the Newcastle Jets are "good enough to be in the top six" of the A-League.

