FOR the first time Sydney indie heavyweights DMA'S will take their anthemic music to regional centres as part of their forthcoming national album tour.
The three-piece of Tommy O'Dell (vocals), Matt Mason (guitar) and Johnny Took (guitar) will release their fourth album How Many Dreams? on March 31.
The album features the Triple J Hottest 100 entry Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend (No.85), and the singles Olympia, Fading Like A Picture and Something We Are Overcoming.
Last year Mason told Australian Community Media that fans should expect How Many Dreams? to be more electronic dance-focused, rather than the classic '90s British rock sound they honed on their beloved debut Hills End (2016).
"This new record, there's less and less guitars as we keep moving forward," Mason said. "I play guitar so I'll probably be out of a job if it keeps going that way, but it's fun."
Fans in Newcastle, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Kingscliff, Wodonga, Torquay, Frankston, Wollongong and Castlemaine will have the rare opportunity to catch the Britpop revivalists live on their 16-date Australian tour during the spring.
DMA'S jet off to the UK later this month and will tour Europe extensively until July. The tour includes festival appearances at Live At Leeds In The Park and Y Not.
On their last trip to the Old Dart they amassed more than 65,000 ticket sales.
DMA'S UK success has meant regional audiences have rarely had the chance to catch the Delete hit-makers.
DMA'S were supposed to make their Newcastle debut at This That last year, but the music festival was cancelled due to economic factors.
The How Many Dreams? Tour visits University of Newcastle's Bar On The Hill on October 20.
Tickets are on general sale from 10am March 16.
