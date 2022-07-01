Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

DMA'S guitarist Matt Mason unveils electronic plans for Britpop band's fourth album

By Josh Leeson
July 1 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNLIKELY LADS: Matt Mason, Tommy O'Dell and Johnny Took, of DMA'S, will release their fourth album later this year.

DESPITE the DMA'S reputation as a hard-working globe-trotting band, guitarist Matt Mason is an incredibly chilled dude.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.