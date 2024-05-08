Teen girls missing from Dungog, police appeal for assistance

TWO 13-year-old girls are missing from the Hunter and believed to be en route to Sydney.
Brodie Munger and Mailey Gelder, both 13, were last seen together at a school on Eloiza Street, Dungog, about 9am on Tuesday, May 7.
When they could not be contacted or located, officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into their whereabouts.
Police hold serious concerns for their welfare due to their age and are appealing for public assistance to locate the teens.
Brodie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, cream coloured pants and white Nike shoes.
She is known to have piercings on her nose and is known to frequent the East Maitland, Clarence Town and Dungog areas.
Mailey is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and grey pants.
She is known to frequent the Dungog, East Maitland and Davidson areas.
Police say it's believed both girls are travelling on the rail network heading towards the Sydney area.
Anyone with information into their whereabouts is urged to call Toronto or Maitland Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.