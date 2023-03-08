Greens candidate John Mackenzie has drawn the coveted top spot in the ballot draw for the seat of Newcastle at this month's state election.
Dr Mackenzie, a City of Newcastle councillor, will fill the number-one place on the ballot ahead of the Liberals' Thomas Triebsees, Socialist Alliance's Niko Leka, Tim Claydon of the Legalise Cannabis Party, Labor MP Tim Crakanthorp and Sustainable Australia Party's (SAP) Freya Taylor.
The Greens also drew first in the crucial seat of Upper Hunter, where the Nationals' Dave Layzell holds a margin of just 0.5 per cent after a boundary redraw.
The Greens' Tony Lonergan fills the top line of the draw, followed by Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate James White, Mr Layzell, independent Dale McNamara, Labor's Peree Watson, Legalise Cannabis Party's Tom Lillicrap and SAP's Callum Blair.
In Lake Macquarie, Shooters candidate Jason Lesage will top the ballot ahead of independent incumbent MP Greg Piper, SAP's Felipe Gore-Escalante, Liberal Joshua Beer, Labor's Stephen Ryan and the Greens' Kim Grierson.
Labor's Jodie Harrison has top billing on a relatively short Charlestown ballot paper, ahead of Liberal Jack Antcliff, SAP's Marie Rolfe and the Greens' Greg Watkinson.
The Swansea ballot draw delivered top spot to SAP's Alan Ellis, followed by the Greens' Heather Foord, Liberal Megan Anderson, Labor MP Yasmin Catley and Liberal Democrat Paul Jackson.
Port Stephens, the Lower Hunter's only marginal electorate, attracted seven candidates.
Animal Justice Party's Michelle Buckmaster drew first sport, followed by the Greens' Jordan Jensen, Informed Medical Options Party candidate Angela Ketas, Labor MP Kate Washington, Liberal Nathan Errington, One Nation's Mark Watson, and SAP's Beverley Jelfs.
The Greens also grabbed top spot on the Wallsend ballot paper when Rebecca Watkins' number dropped first, ahead of Animal Justice's Anna Nolan, One Nation's Pietro Di Girolamo, Labor MP Sonia Hornery, independent Joshua Starrett, Liberal Callum Pull and SAP's Paul Akers.
MORE TO COME
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.