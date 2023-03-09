Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Charlotte Poynting to compete in Aussie Racing Cars category in Newcastle this weekend

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle's Charlotte Poynting says women should be considered the same as men in motorsport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.