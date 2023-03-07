Newcastle East residents say this year of Supercars preparation has been the worst yet - describing the set-up as "incredibly chaotic".
The residents say they know the perception of Eastenders being "whiners". Some would not speak to the Herald publicly or reveal their full names in fear of backlash.
But the impacts are deeper than noise and road closures, they said, while questioning what benefits the race provides to the community for the disruption it causes.
The Herald reported that traffic congestion around Nobbys and Newcastle beaches on Sunday had resulted in two-hour delays.
Supercars said it had consulted with resident groups and businesses about traffic management plans and "was committed to ensuring that our event is conducted in a safe and responsible manner".
"We will continue to work closely with all relevant parties to achieve this goal," a spokesperson said.
But residents say they haven't been consulted and their complaints were ignored.
One mum, Rose Magin, with an 11-month-old baby girl Henrietta said works have started outside her window as early as 4am for several days in a row.
When Supercars were contacted about her situation, it is alleged the family were told that is was not the event organiser's problem that "she had a baby".
While Supercars eventually did offer relocation to the family during the event, they had to provide "very personal" finance records about their income in order to gain financial compensation.
A Supercars spokesperson said they were committed to assisting residents who "have medical and/or special needs and are unable to financially support themselves".
"When we receive a request for relocation assistance and, in accordance with our corporate governance measures, we request that the applicant confirms their household's vulnerability status," the spokesperson said
"To assist us in assessing the vulnerability status of applicants, we suggest that they provide relevant documentation, such as a record of a recent government benefit."
The spokesperson said there was "no provision for compensation under the Motor Sports Events Act".
"Nobody should have to tell a private company or anyone other than their doctor their personal private medical history or their income," one resident Kathy said.
"They should just be offering that to anybody who feels vulnerable or who feels overwhelmed by what's going on.
"And when you live in it, it is really overwhelming.
"It's always pretty confronting but this year it has been incredibly chaotic.
"There's just been no notification of anything and we got some notification over the years. You can't contact anybody. I leave the house to go and do something, I come back in and the road is blocked up, there's nobody directing traffic."
Another elderly woman said she may have to go into hospital on Sunday for surgery on Monday, and the closest place she was offered to park her car was more than a kilometre away in Argyle Street.
"I've never stayed here when Supercars are here," she said. "I get too angry and it's just not worth it. But I'm stuck here simply because I have a serious operation.
"The stress is the thing that is absolutely horrendous. I live alone so it's not easy."
Mark Burslem said he moves out for two weeks before, during and after the race each year at a cost of about $3000. He said there was a misconception that residents could easily AirBNB their homes for the event.
"I think you'll find there a quite a few people that do try and do it and don't get anything," he said.
"Yes there are a few that are making very good money on renting to corporates or to people from the race, but I think that's a bit of an urban myth that's been brought up."
Tim Carver said he was "actually a fan of the race", having a prime viewing spot of the track from his home. But he said the set up "is so unorganised".
"I enjoy the weekend but this year the build has been less than ideal," he said.
"The traffic gets that bad that in an emergency there's no way you could get out or emergency service get in."
City of Newcastle said it "acknowledges" the disruption the race causes and has opened its car park on Nobbys Road to provide about 100 extra car spaces.
The council said an economic assessment report by Ernst and Young found on average, the Newcastle 500 delivered $36.2 million a year in economic impact, which was "similar" to "that found by an independent report by the University of Newcastle in 2019".
"Both reports took an extremely conservative approach, not attempting to capture the broader regional economic benefit which we know from accommodation providers to be significant," the council spokesperson said.
However residents say they've seen no proof of the quoted benefits.
"This is not about motor racing as a sport," Kathy said. "This is about location. This is about lack of information, lack of consideration. This is about documents that we're not allowed to see because they're 'commercial in confidence'.
"It's about no transparency, no consultation and just suck it up because a handful of people wanted here for whatever reason.
"Nobody actually can prove the benefits."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
