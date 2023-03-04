Supercars works and road closures ramp up in week before race

Supercars work ramps up from Sunday in the week leading up to the Newcastle 500.
Roads on the racetrack east of Watt Street will be one-way from 4am Sunday until 6am Tuesday, March 14.
Parking along the racing circuit is prohibited.
Reserve Road/Watt Street between York Drive and James Fletcher Hospital will also be closed from 5am Sunday to 11pm Tuesday, March 14.
From 7am Wednesday, Wharf Road between Argyle and Watt streets will close until 6pm Monday, March 13.
Hunter Street (eastbound) will be closed between Darby Street and Murray Avenue 7am-7pm Thursday, 7am-10pm Friday, 7am-11pm Saturday, 7am-7pm Sunday and Monday.
Special event clearway parking restrictions will be in place from Sunday to Monday, March 13 between 5am and 7pm on Hunter, Pacific, Scott, Telford and Church streets and Wharf Road.
Westbound lanes of Scott Street between Watt and Wolfe streets, Newcomen Street north of Hunter Street Mall and Bolton Street between King and Scott streets will be closed 7am-7pm daily on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Church Street will shut between Newcomen and Watt Streets from 7am to 7pm daily Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Sections of Brown, Perkins, Thorn and Newcomen Streets north of King Street will also be closed 7am-7pm Saturday and Sunday.
All roads east of Bolton Street will close from 7am to 7pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Outside of race hours access in and out of the circuit for residents across Watt Street is via King Street (entry only) and Scott Street (exit only).
Special event clearways will be in place Friday to Monday 5am-7pm on Ocean, Bolton, Newcomen, Wolfe, Perkins and King streets and Wharf Road.
Works will take place on Sunday between 4am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday 6am-10pm, Sunday 4am-11.59pm, Monday, March 13 12am-11.59pm and Tuesday, March 14 12am 10pm.
A pedestrian bridge on Hunter Street across Watt Street will be installed on Sunday.
Further works will involve installation of barrier and debris fencing on Scott and Watt streets and Shortland Esplanade and "remaining barriers in preparation for the event".
Gates will be installed across resident and business access points.
Temporary fencing will be implemented on Wharf Road, Watt Street, Church Street, Old Newcastle Train Station and Pacific Park.
Watt Street bus stop services are temporarily relocated to Bolton Street. For more details on service changes visit newcastletransport.info
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
