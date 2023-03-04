Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Supercars works and road closures ramp up in week before Newcastle 500

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supercars works and road closures ramp up in week before race

Supercars work ramps up from Sunday in the week leading up to the Newcastle 500.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.