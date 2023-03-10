Newcastle Herald
'My feet are on fire': reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen calls for changes to new cars after opening day of Newcastle 500

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 10 2023 - 9:54pm, first published 6:00pm
Shane van Gisbergen at turn one on Friday. Picture by Marina Neil

REIGNING champion Shane van Gisbergen has raised concerns about heat levels inside the new generation of Supercars, saying: "It's crazy hot, my feet are on fire."

