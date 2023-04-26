Newcastle Herald
Operation Amarok II: three men charged in Hunter region during crackdown on alleged domestic violence offenders

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
THREE men have been charged in the Hunter during a statewide police crackdown on alleged domestic violence offenders in the past week.

