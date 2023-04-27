Newcastle Herald
AEMO data shows the closure of Eraring Power Station in 2025 would leave an energy supply gap

Matthew Kelly
Updated April 27 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:30am
Eraring Power Station. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Eraring Power Station. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The NSW Government will decide in October whether or not to intervene to keep Eraring Power Station open past its scheduled August 2025 closure date.

