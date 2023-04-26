Thai police say a Newcastle man was found dead in his jail cell after being arrested on Sunday night for being drunk and disorderly outside a bar in Patong Beach.
The Bangkok Post reported that former Hunter Sports High School student Matthew Winder, 31, had been acting wildly when arrested outside an entertainment venue on Bang La Road.
Mr Winder's partner, Ayla Varoxis, has told Seven News she did not believe he was suicidal and that the Thai Royal Police had let him down.
"I don't believe Matty was suicidal," Ms Varoxis told the network.
"I spoke to him five hours prior to the incident, 30 minutes before he was arrested.
"Yes, he was intoxicated, but he just wanted to come home. He was not suicidal."
Thai police said Mr Winder had been taken to Patong police station and held in a cell on the second floor.
About noon on Monday, the sergeant on duty outside the cell had left to have lunch, police said.
He had found Mr Winder dead in the cell when he returned.
Police said Mr Winder was the only occupant of the cell.
Thai police are investigating the circumstances of his death.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
