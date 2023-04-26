Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

How Knights coach Adam O'Brien inspired his players while dealing with a personal tragedy

By Robert Dillon
April 26 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE Knights chief executive Philip Gardner has paid tribute to coach Adam O'Brien for his business-as-usual approach while dealing with a heart-breaking personal situation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.