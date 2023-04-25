Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights playmaker Tyson Gamble backing skipper Kalyn Ponga to improve after successful return from concussion layoff

MM
By Max McKinney
April 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights playmaker Tyson Gamble reckons Kalyn Ponga will be all the more confident against Parramatta this week after successfully returning from his extended concussion layoff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.