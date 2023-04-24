Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why Jets coach Arthur Papas is playing it safe with teenage tyro Archie Goodwin

By Robert Dillon
April 24 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Goodwin. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Archie Goodwin. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

JETS coach Arthur Papas has explained why teenage tyro Archie Goodwin remained an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Central Coast Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium, despite his knack for coming off the bench to poach goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.