Why Jets coach Arthur Papas is playing it safe with teenage tyro Archie Goodwin

JETS coach Arthur Papas has explained why teenage tyro Archie Goodwin remained an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Central Coast Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium, despite his knack for coming off the bench to poach goals.
Goodwin was named in Newcastle's squad for the crucial clash for the Mariners and, had he played, would have made his first appearance for the Jets since February 4, when he came on late in the game to salvage a 2-all draw against Perth Glory with an 88th-minute equaliser.
But Papas said the 18-year-old striker - who has played only 80 minutes this season in seven games - was a victim of circumstances when Newcastle lost Brandon O'Neill and then Carl Jenkinson to red cards.
Goodwin has been troubled by a back injury since returning from representing the Australian under-20s and Papas said he was expected to undergo surgery at season's end.
"We believe in him a lot," Papas said. "But we're also mindful of where he's at, to be honest. Like I keep saying, I know everyone is desperate to see him on the field every time. I want to see him on the field every time.
"But to be on the field every time, you have to be able to train every week, as well. As this season wraps up, the reality is he's going in for surgery straight away."
Papas said it was "always going to be a risk" to name Goodwin in the squad to play Central Coast but one he had been prepared to take, until Newcastle were reduced to 10 men.
"We were willing to take that risk, based on his feedback of how he was feeling over the past week," Papas said.
"But the game circumstances changed considerably. That meant that we were going to have to press a lot and work hard without the ball. He wouldn't probably have the engines right now to do that for longer than maybe 15 or 20 minutes."
Papas was clearly frustrated that Goodwin returned injured from representing Australian under-20s, saying Newcastle's training staff had been carefully managing his workload all season.
Asked if Goodwin's injury could potentially become a long-term problem, Papas replied: "It is if I'm negligent with him. Pretty simple, huh?
"If I decided to not be educated about the way we think about his career, I think that's a possibility.
"[But] he works hard. He's a top pro. The kid works so hard. He's always got good energy about him, but he has had some limitations unfortunately that we inherited ...
"We just want to make sure that he gets everything right over the course of the off-season so that he can become even more pivotal for us next year."
Japanese import Manabu Saito has also been left out of Newcastle's squad for the past two games but Papas indicated that decision was based on form and the balance of his squad, not injury.
The Jets play Sydney in the last round of the season on Saturday and need a big win, and a freakish series of results in other games, to have any hope of reaching the finals.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.