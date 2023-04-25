CARDIFF have bounced back from consecutive losses with a 67-point Black Diamond Cup win over Warners Bay on Anzac Day.
In what has become one of most anticipated games each year for the two clubs, Warners Bay 3.14 (32) proved no match for the red-hot Hawks 15.9 (99) at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Both sides entered the match without a win, losing their first two games, but Cardiff started with a bang and never really looked in doubt.
After being well beaten by Killarney Vale in their season-opener and then suffering a surprise loss to Maitland in round two, the Hawks clearly had a point to prove against the Bulldogs in the last match of round three.
Playing his first game of 2023, Zachary Hopper scored inside the opening minute for Cardiff and his side added two more before the first break.
It was a hard-fought opening quarter and the scoreline should have been much closer, but Warners Bay were off target of goal and trailed 20-5.
Cardiff added a further five goals in the second without a major response to take a commanding 53-7 lead by half-time.
The match intensified after the main break with multiple fiery exchanges. Warners Bay finally found a goal early in the fourth quarter but the result was already all but decided.
The Bulldogs have had one of the tougher draws this season, facing three sides from last year's top four to date, also losing to Newcastle and Terrigal-Avoca.
But they'll be hopeful of opening their account at Nelson Bay on Saturday against the winless Marlins.
Cardiff host last-placed Singleton.
On Tuesday in the women's Cup, Cardiff beat Warners Bay 61-2.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
