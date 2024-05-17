Determined medical trials teams a pioneering force

What if every breast cancer diagnosis came with a treatment? If you could safely avoid radiotherapy and its side effects? If you knew which treatment would work best for your specific type of breast cancer?
Clinical trials have been a part of the medical landscape for more than 277 years. And have been creating opportunities for physicians and researchers to find new and improved treatments and prevention strategies for a range of conditions, including breast cancer.
They are essential to the development of interventions that not only help those affected by breast cancer to live longer, but to have a better quality of life.
James Lind was a Scottish physician working as a surgeon's mate on board the HMS Salisbury in 1747, and saw the effects of what we now know as scurvy, a condition caused by a severe lack of vitamin C. Dr Lind is considered the first physician to have conducted a controlled clinical trial of the modern era, and International Clinical Trials Day is held on May 20 every year to mark his achievements.
Breast Cancer Trials have been improving treatments and prevention strategies and saving lives through our clinical trials research program for more than 45 years. In the heart of Newcastle, Breast Cancer Trials has played an integral role in breast cancer research breakthroughs across Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. In December 2023, results for three of our trials, IBIS-II, Neo-N, and PROSPECT, were announced at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
One hundred and eight women participated in the Neo-N clinical trial across 14 institutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Italy. Researchers examined if a treatment combination involving less chemotherapy could give the same outcomes but with fewer short and long-term side effects. Results have shown that more than half of the early-stage triple negative breast cancer patients involved in the trial had no evidence of cancer at surgery following treatment.
IBIS-II was looking at a treatment option for preventive therapy in post-menopausal women at high risk of developing breast cancer. Alongside Cancer Research UK, we enrolled almost 4000 women worldwide. The results are helping us refine how we choose medications for patients at high risk of developing breast cancer, with results suggesting that inexpensive blood tests could be used to identify women who will benefit most from preventive therapy.
Our PROSPECT trial aimed to identify women who can safely avoid radiotherapy and its associated side effects, through use of breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Optimisation of radiotherapy treatment is life changing for many patients, providing relief from associated potential side effects, and reducing what can be a significant financial burden of treatment. After a median of five years follow up, the breast cancer local recurrence rate for the 201 patients enrolled on the study without radiotherapy was an incredible 1 per cent. PROSPECT was conducted in Australia at the Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH), the Royal Women's Hospital, the Austin Hospital in Melbourne, and the Mater Hospital in Sydney. An economic analysis was undertaken alongside the clinical study, and found the net monetary benefit of this treatment model was $2900 a patient.
More women are not only surviving breast cancer, but living more comfortable and fulfilling lives through the optimisation of breast cancer treatments.
The team at Breast Cancer Trials and I would like to use Monday, May 20, to recognise, celebrate, and champion all clinical research professionals. Their work continues to pioneer new trials that lead to new possibilities - and new reasons for hope.
In Australia, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. This year that number will be 20,000 - that's 54 women every day. As a direct result of clinical trials research, mortality rates from breast cancer have fallen by more than 30 per cent over the past few decades.
Thanks to the curiosity and determination of our researchers, trial participants, and supporters - we're looking clearly towards a future where no more lives are cut short by breast cancer. Trials save lives.
