Determined medical trials teams a pioneering force

Our PROSPECT trial aimed to identify women who can safely avoid radiotherapy and its associated side effects, through use of breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Optimisation of radiotherapy treatment is life changing for many patients, providing relief from associated potential side effects, and reducing what can be a significant financial burden of treatment. After a median of five years follow up, the breast cancer local recurrence rate for the 201 patients enrolled on the study without radiotherapy was an incredible 1 per cent. PROSPECT was conducted in Australia at the Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH), the Royal Women's Hospital, the Austin Hospital in Melbourne, and the Mater Hospital in Sydney. An economic analysis was undertaken alongside the clinical study, and found the net monetary benefit of this treatment model was $2900 a patient.