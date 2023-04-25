Nikolai Topor-Stanley to add star power to NPL

The drums are beating louder that retiring A-League defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley will be playing for Lambton Jaffas in the NPL this season.
The 38-year-old announced his retirement last week and will play his 381st and final A-League game on Saturday when Western United take on Perth.
The Newcastle Herald understands the former Socceroo, who had seven seasons across two stints with the Jets, owns property in Newcastle and is set to settle here with his family.
The Herald was told Topor-Stanley spoke with at least three NPL clubs but Jaffas won the race to secure his services. The window for roster changes is after round 12, meaning his first appearance could be on May 28 against Weston at Edden Oval.
** Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness was focused on the positives after his side drew 2-2 with Maitland on Sunday.
The Eagles led 2-0 at halftime from a Jordy Lennon header off a free kick then a finish from Sascha Montefiore after a great touch and ball from Jarryd Sutherland.
Braedyn Crowley, though, cancelled out the lead with two goals six minutes into the second half.
"First 30 minutes we were really good," McGuinness said. "But they are a dangerous team. Crowley is just so dangerous with his runs off the ball, he gets into good areas and he doesn't often miss the target.
"It was a good yardstick for us, because they are defending premiers, to know what we're building towards. We're not at our best yet but we seem to be getting stronger each week."
The Eagles this week play Valentine at Hunter Sports Centre on Saturday at 5pm.
