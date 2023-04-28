Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Upper Hunter child killer Kathleen Folbigg 'cautiously optimistic' ahead of findings

By Samantha Lock and Phoebe Loomes
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathleen Folbigg
Kathleen Folbigg

Convicted child killer Kathleen Folbigg is "cautiously optimistic" as a former NSW chief justice carefully considers the evidence presented at an inquiry into her fate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.