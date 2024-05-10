Morgan Cibilic exits after crazy finish in Sydney Surf Pro opening heat

Morgan Cibilic suffered a second first-heat exit to start his Challenger Series campaign after a crazy finish left him last in his round of 64 contest at the Sydney Surf Pro at North Narrabeen on Friday.
The Merewether Surfboard Club star earned a 10.47 best two-wave total to lose to American Jett Schilling (15.17), Japan's Riaru Ito (11.56) and Sydneysider Axel Curotta (10.86).
Cibilic, the former world No.5, was last for a large part of the heat after opening with a 3.93 from turns on a small wave, then waiting with priority for a better offering.
With seven minutes remaining, Cibilic needed a 6.27 to move into second place when he got in three backside turns, including a quality snap to open, to earn a 5.87.
His requirement became 4.33, then 4.63, before a 4.6 from a one-turn effort left him still outside the top two to progress with three minutes and 30 seconds left.
He didn't catch another wave as his rivals scrambled for survival.
Schilling stole the show with an amazing frontside full rotation air reverse in the last minute for a 9.17, taking him from last to first.
The loss continued a tough start for the Merewether brigade on the second-tier tour. Jackson Baker is yet to surf because of a foot injury, while Philippa Anderson bowed out in the first heat of the women's event on Wednesday. Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum starts in the round of 32.
