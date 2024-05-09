Early exit for Merewether surfer at Sydney Surf Pro

Merewether surfer Philippa Anderson has suffered a Challenger Series blow, eliminated in the opening round of the Sydney Surf Pro on Thursday.
After making a second-round exit at last month's Gold Coast Pro, Anderson was knocked out in the round of 48 on the first day of competition at North Narrabeen.
Surfing in a four-woman heat to open the contest, in small one-to-four foot waves Anderson finished third. The 32-year-old caught five waves but could only manage a combined two-wave score of 7.00.
Victorian Nikki Van Dijk, who rode a heat-high nine waves, was a comfortable winner with a score of 13.13 ahead of Brazilian Anne Dos Santos (10.00) and South African Jessie Van Niekerk (6.83), who was also eliminated.
The consecutive early exits will leave Anderson under pressure to perform at the remaining four CS events should she hope to finish in the top five and earn qualification to next year's Championship Tour.
The Challenger Series is the World Surf League's second-tier competition. The top-10 ranked male and top-five female surfers progress to next year's CT.
Redhead-based South African Sarah Baum will surf in heat eight of the round of 32 when the contest next resumes. She did not have to compete in the first round.
In the men's contest, which also began Thursday, Morgan Cibilic will hit the water for the first time in heat seven of the round of 64.
The Merewether talent will be looking for a decent finish in Sydney after an early exit in the CS opener at Snapper Rocks last month.
Avoca Beach product Macy Callaghan is in heat six of the women's round of 32.
Merewether's Jackson Baker was due to be competing at the event but is still recovering from a foot injury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.