Early works commence on Port of Newcastle's hydrogen hub

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
December 17 2022 - 8:00am
Port of Newcastle Chief Commercial Officer Simon Byrnes, Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon, Port of Newcastle Chief Executive Craig Carmody and Shortland MP Pat Conroy. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Early works have commenced on the establishment of a $100million green hydrogen hub at the Port of Newcastle, which will facilitate the development of new energy industries in the Hunter.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

