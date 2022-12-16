Early works have commenced on the establishment of a $100million green hydrogen hub at the Port of Newcastle, which will facilitate the development of new energy industries in the Hunter.
The funding will deliver a feasibility study, detailed design and early works. The production of green hydrogen is due to commence in 2025.
"Green hydrogen is an important part of the diversification of the port and integral to shaping our region's future," Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said.
"This project and the development of a clean energy industry at the port will create thousands of new jobs while diversifying our local economy."
Port of Newcastle chief commercial officer Simon Byrnes said the port's electrolyzer would have an initial capacity of 750 megawatts that would scale up to 1.6 gigawatts over time.
"We are looking at recycled water being rerouted from the current pipes," Mr Byrnes said.
"We are also looking at supplementing the planned desalination plant (Walsh Point), which is the next one off the rank for drought resilience once the Belmont plant has been completed. There are multi-faceted options."
He also confirmed that green hydrogen produced at the port would be used as fuel for the Hunter Power Project at Kurri.
"Hopefully we will be able to pump hydrogen directly from the port straight up to Snowy Hydro to meet the 30 per cent target that they have," he said.
The port readiness funding is in addition to a $16 million commitment to establish a new energy skills hub at the University of Newcastle, $100 million to support 10,000 new energy apprenticeships and $10 million in a New Energy Skills Program for Australia to be able to seize the jobs opportunity to boost local skills and training in new industries.
"The Albanese Labor government knows that Australia and the Hunter region can be a clean energy and hydrogen superpower," Shortland MP Pat Conroy said.
"Hydrogen produced from renewable energy is the way of the future and the Albanese Labor government is ensuring that Australia takes full opportunity in this form of energy.
"I am proud to be part of a government delivering for the Hunter region and providing the opportunities to create new secure jobs and grow our economy".
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.