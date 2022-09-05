Millions of litres of wastewater could be used as fuel for green hydrogen production rather than being dumped at sea as part of a plan to transform the Hunter' long-term energy base.
About 45 megalitres, the equivalent of 18 Olympic swimming pools, of effluent is discharged from the Burwood wastewater treatment plant every day. Much of this water could potentially be used as feedstock in green hydrogen production.
The production of hydrogen requires abundant renewable energy and a consistent water supply to produce scalable and sustainable energy.
An estimated 5.5 billion litres of water will be needed annually to achieve the hydrogen production target proposed in Australia's National Hydrogen Strategy for the estimated 2030 export market, which is equivalent to the annual water consumption of 1.6 million people.
Hunter Water said this week that it was working with regional partners and hydrogen hub proponents to understand their water needs to ensure there was an organised approach to water planning across the region.
"Hunter Water is supportive of recycled water being considered as a sustainable feedwater option for green hydrogen production. We have heard from industry that recycled water feedwater may provide product differentiation for a Hunter hydrogen industry operating in a future global hydrogen market," a statement said.
"The water needs for the hydrogen industry are being discussed with industry bodies and proponents and a range of water supply options, including recycled water and desalination, are being considered."
Monash University researchers are working on guidelines for the design of highly durable water electrolysers and the operation and upgrade of existing wastewater treatment plants.
The demands of a future Hunter hydrogen hub will also need to be incorporated into the Lower Hunter Water Security Plan. The plan, launched last year, provides a blueprint for water security for the next 40 years. Hunter Water said the plan could support a growing population, including the development of new industries.
"The plan is resilient to uncertainties in future water needs for the region and applies an adaptive approach to water planning. The plan identifies a range of supply measures that can be implemented over time to meet changes in water demand. The plan forecasts an increase in the use of recycled water by industrial customers," Hunter Water said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
