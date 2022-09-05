Newcastle Herald
Hunter Water is investigating the possibility of using wastewater for hydrogen electrolysis in the region's emerging clean energy economy

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
September 5 2022 - 9:30am
Millions of litres of treated effluent could be diverted to green hydrogen production. Picture by Simone DePeak

Millions of litres of wastewater could be used as fuel for green hydrogen production rather than being dumped at sea as part of a plan to transform the Hunter' long-term energy base.

