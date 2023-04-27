Newcastle Herald
Hunter rental affordability crisis looms for residents with no cash to splash

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 27 2023 - 7:00pm
Thornton's Claire Fahey, 20, is faced with grappling bills while privately renting on her youth allowance. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Thornton's Claire Fahey, 20, is faced with grappling bills while privately renting on her youth allowance. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Every fortnight Claire Fahey receives $300 in youth allowance and after splitting her cash to pay rent and essential bills, she's left with nothing.

