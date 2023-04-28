Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pair charged over police pursuit from Jesmond to Kotara South

Updated April 28 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road spikes end pursuit at Kotara South, pair charged
Road spikes end pursuit at Kotara South, pair charged

A man and woman have been charged over a pursuit through Newcastle on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.