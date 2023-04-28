Road spikes end pursuit at Kotara South, pair charged

A man and woman have been charged over a pursuit through Newcastle on Thursday night.
Police were patrolling Newcastle Road, Jesmond, at about 11.20pm on April 27 when they tried to stop a station wagon to breath test the driver.
But a pursuit began when the driver did not pull over, police said.
The chase ended at Kotara South after road spikes brought the vehicle to a halt.
Police arrested a 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman at the scene.
The man has been charged with five counts of possessing a prohibited drug, being involved in a pursuit, and resisting police.
The woman is facing one count each of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing a prescribed restricted substance, and breaching bail.
They were refused police bail ahead of their expected appearance at Newcastle Local Court on Friday.
