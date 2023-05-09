Apprentices are playing a vital role in the Hunter's push to become a clean energy superpower.
And Tomago engineering firm AmpControl is helping to lay the foundations of the region's future through its investment in the next generation of energy and manufacturing workers.
Federal skills minister Brendon O'Connor said the initiative was focused on priority courses that had a skill shortage to help employers fill that need.
"Clean energy industries are the future for our workers, and include solar installation, large-scale renewable projects, electric vehicles, green hydrogen and renewable manufacturing," he said.
AmpControl features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, BME, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
Many of AmpControl's 67 apprentices are part of the new energy apprenticeships program, making them eligible to receive up to $10,000 during their apprenticeship.
Ampcontrol electrical apprentice Carl Dodd said the Tafe training provided him hands-on experience that he used in his everyday role at Ampcontrol.
"Ampcontrol is a good company to work with because they cater for work and study and for you to expand your career path to do whatever you want," he said.
"Tafe is a good start for me to get my foot in the door in the renewable sector," he added.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
