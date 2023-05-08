Newcastle Herald
Teenager Coora-Jye Wieczorek jailed for Newcastle West stabbing captured on video

Updated May 8 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
A TEENAGER who consumed 36 standard drinks during a night out and then became involved in a wild brawl, during which he twice stabbed a man who was trying to intervene, has been jailed for a maximum of three years and six months in Newcastle District Court.

