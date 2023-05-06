Since its establishment in 1992 Milltech Martin Bright has grown to become Australia's leading bar processor.
The Tomago company today employs 80 technicians, production and administrative staff and produces more than 30,000 tonnes per annum.
As a resource intensive industry, Milltech is committed to efficient operations to reduce costs and environmental impacts.
Milltech Martin Bright features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, BME, 3ME Technology, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
Milltech has achieved significant savings through the implementation of technology to shut off equipment during peak energy tariff periods. In addition to reducing costs it also helps reduce the load on the energy network during peak times.
It also uses a large gas furnace to heat products that are not suitable for the induction line such as complex fabricated structures.
A project has commenced to improve the furnace's efficiency by using waste heat to preheat external air before it enters the combustion process. A study has shown that the installation of heat exchange equipment on the furnace could result in a 10-15 per cent increase in efficiency reducing gas demand, greenhouse gas emissions and operational costs.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
