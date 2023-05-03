The University of Newcastle's Institute for Energy and Resources is playing a leading role in the Hunter's clean energy future.
The institute's team of world-renowned researchers are busy developing the next generation technologies to help transform the mining, health, safety and environment, resource recovery and circular economy sectors.
NIER features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, BME, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright and the Port of Newcastle.
NIER's researchers received national recognition last year when the federal government announced that the University of Newcastle was successful in its joint bid with the University of New South Wales for the Australian Trailblazer in Recycling and Clean Energy project.
The institute has also partnered with UNSW to establish a Decarbonisation Innovation Hub. The Hub will help fast-track research, development, and commercialisation to drive solutions for a low emissions economy, under the NSW Government's Net Zero Industry and Innovation Program.
NIER's 10 year partnership with BHP was celebrated last year with the company extending its funding of the Centre for Ironmaking Materials Research to include activities associated with decarbonising steelmaking.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
