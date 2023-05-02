Jackson Hastings has backed halves partner Kalyn Ponga to bounce back from his shocker against Parramatta and continue at five-eighth when Newcastle take on Gold Coast following this weekend's bye.
After coming off the bench the week prior against the Cowboys, Ponga started at five-eighth against the Eels on Friday for the first time since round two, when he was knocked out in the opening minute and subsequently missed five games.
It was essentially only his third NRL game in the role since an off-season switch from fullback, but the 25-year-old proved a defensive liability at CommBank Stadium with the Eels running riot down the Knights' left edge where he defended, mostly, third-man in.
Ponga made 13 tackles but missed eight, and acknowledged his game "wasn't good enough".
But Hastings, who literally put his arm around his teammate after full-time and then vowed to do so, figuratively, during the club's Magic Round bye, went into bat for the Knights skipper.
Hastings said while Ponga's performance would be put under the spotlight, Newcastle's entire side weren't up to scratch.
"We all know what a special player he is, but it wasn't just him tonight. It was 1 to 17 that didn't defend well and didn't do things great," Hastings said after the 43-12 loss.
"The one thing I love about KP is he goes and chases the game no matter what.
"People will have their opinion on what happened tonight, but a lesser person would have just sat back and pulled themselves completely out of the game. He went and chased it.
"It didn't work out tonight, it didn't work out for all of us. You can't look at one player, you've got to look at 1 to 17."
Ponga cut a forlorn figure after full-time and admitted he had plenty of work to do defensively in the post-match press conference, but Hastings was confident the Queensland Origin star would overcome his poor showing.
"He has been around the block, he is a talented kid and he will bounce back," Hastings said.
"I think that game will be one he looks back on and it's a learning curve. He hasn't experienced anything like that, I don't think.
"It will be good for him. He will be all right. When I say it will be good for him, he's got to take his lessons. We've all got to take our lessons.
"We can't just rely on Kalyn to win us the game all the time, we've got to help him out. It's a new position for him, he is still working hard, he is a great kid and he will bounce back for sure."
Multiple pundits, including former premiership-winning five-eighth and NSW coach Brad Fittler, have questioned Ponga's move to the halves from fullback, where he has played most of his career.
But Ponga pledged to work hard on his game during the fortnight between NRL fixtures.
Most of Newcastle's squad is enjoying a break this week, but Ponga has remained in town.
"A lot of boys are probably going to go away for a bit with their families and take some time to reflect, [but] he is already locked in for three or four sessions straight off the bat," Hastings said.
"He is a committed fella."
Ponga's switch to five-eighth has hardly gone smoothly.
In addition to his concussion woes, he missed about six weeks of the pre-season due to a torn calf.
But Hastings, who has a couple of extra years experience than Ponga playing at the elite level, having made 72 NRL and 75 Super League appearances, believes the club's marquee man can master the positional move.
"Not many people backed him to make the switch," Hastings said.
"We've backed him and he's backed himself, and that's the most important thing.
"He is willing to put the time and effort into it, and he will get the results. The harder you work, the better results are going to be.
"It hasn't helped that he has been inconsistent with being able to train due to head-knocks, a calf injury in the pre-season, but he is too talented to stay down too long. He will be cool."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
