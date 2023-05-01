Will playing five-eighth cost Kalyn Ponga his Queensland Origin spot?

HE was man of the match in last year's State of Origin series decider, but will Kalyn Ponga's move to five-eighth cost him a spot in the Queensland side this season?
Speculation has been mounting that Ponga's heroics in game three last year might not be enough to guarantee his selection for the 2023 series opener, to be held at Adelaide Oval on May 31.
In arguably the finest performance of his career, the dynamic fullback scored a crucial try, made two line breaks and carried the ball 226 metres to help the Maroons clinch last year's title with a 22-12 boilover.
Queenslanders pride themselves on their loyalty, but exceptional circumstances appear to be conspiring against Newcastle's captain, who has represented his state in seven Origins.
For starters, he has completed only one full game in the past 10 months - last week's 43-12 trouncing from Parramatta - after missing seven games last season and five this year through concussion.
Moreover, the controversial decision by Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien to switch him from fullback to five-eighth this year is yet to pay dividends, and the 25-year-old appeared a yard off the pace against the Eels, who targeted him in defence.
The other factor complicating the selection puzzle has been Reece Walsh's red-hot form since joining the Broncos from the Warriors at the end of last season.
Walsh has been one of the NRL's standout players this year and appears a genuine chance of making his Origin debut in the series opener.
Speaking on Channel Nine's QLDer program last week, Maroons selector Darren Lockyer confirmed Ponga's hopes were hanging in the balance.
"What works against Kalyn is he's not playing at fullback," Lockyer said.
"Now he could go back to fullback and play it, but it's a specialised position, and Kalyn hasn't forgotten how to play there.
"But if he's not on a weekly basis playing and moving with those habits as a fullback, then that works against Kalyn.
"Reece, there's some good tests in front of him over the next few weeks with some of the opposition the Broncos have got, so I think the coach [Billy Slater] and the selectors will be watching closely."
Slater said in the pre-season that "I don't reckon he [Ponga] will forget how to play fullback in six months", but he admitted on Nine's Sunday Footy Show he was concerned about his form this season.
"He's played three games in 10 months," Slater said.
"That's not easy to do ... it just takes a little but of time.
"He's gone through a fair bit over the last 10 months, so he just needs to play some footy.
"When his team's off the pace, that doesn't help."
Another elite-level fullback, injured Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhyzen, was asked for his opinion on Foxtel's Matty Johns Show on Sunday night.
"That's a tough one, isn't it," Papenhuyzen said.
"I think the way Walsh is playing at the moment, it'd be hard to not pick him.
"Kalyn's got the runs on the board but he's been playing five-eighth.
"No doubt if he pulled the fullback jersey on in Origin he'd play well, but it's hard to leave this bloke [Walsh] out at the moment."
Former Maroons captain Gorden Tallis had a contrasting view.
"It'll be Ponga," Tallis told foxsports.com.au.
"He won the series for them last year and starred in the decider."
Given that the Knights have the bye this week, Ponga will have at most two games, against Gold Coast (home) and Cronulla (away), to remind selectors of his capapbilities.
