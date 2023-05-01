Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Will playing five-eighth cost Kalyn Ponga his Queensland Origin spot?

By Robert Dillon
May 1 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Peter Lorimer

HE was man of the match in last year's State of Origin series decider, but will Kalyn Ponga's move to five-eighth cost him a spot in the Queensland side this season?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.