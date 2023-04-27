Newcastle Herald
Maitland look to climb after catch-up NPL win over Lambton Jaffas

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated April 27 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Braedyn Crowley scored the winner for Maitland.
Braedyn Crowley scored the winner for Maitland.

Coach Mick Bolch hopes Maitland's floundering premiership defence can gain momentum from a dramatic 2-1 win over Lambton Jaffas which featured three red cards.

