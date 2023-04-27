Maitland look to climb after catch-up NPL win over Lambton Jaffas

Coach Mick Bolch hopes Maitland's floundering premiership defence can gain momentum from a dramatic 2-1 win over Lambton Jaffas which featured three red cards.
The delayed round one match at Edden Oval on Wednesday night came after Jaffas beat a 10-man Maitland 1-0 in a physical and controversial 2022 NPLM NNSW grand final. Their first clash this year was then abandoned at 1-1 after 22 minutes following a sickening leg injury to Lambton's Luke Remington.
Wednesday's game was again controversial. Jaffas midfielder Reece Papas was given a second yellow card while sitting on the bench in the 41st minute. Papas had left the field injured, without being substituted, and was booked for doing so without informing officials. It left Jaffas with 10 men on the pitch.
James Thompson put Maitland ahead in the 50th minute with a left-foot finish but Lambton equalised in the 67th when Ben Hay's shot deflected in.
Maitland were then down to 10 men when Will McFarlane was given a second booking in the 72nd minute. Braedyn Crowley, though, gave the Magpies the edge again, knocking in a rebound off a strike from Thompson in the 81st.
Jaffas finished with nine players after substitute Cameron Howard was red carded for an off-the-ball incident in the 86th minute.
Maitland rose to seventh on eight points from seven games with their second win of the year. It followed a second-half comeback last week to snare a 2-2 draw with Edgeworth.
Bolch believed his side deserved the points on Wednesday night.
"We had one disallowed at the end, we hit the crossbar and had two cleared off the line, but I thought we did well, especially first half," Bolch said. "Hopefully it's built a bit of momentum, but that was our fourth game in 10 days and we play again on Saturday [against Cooks Hill], so it's a big load and we have a lot of sore boys from last night."
On Friday, New Lambton and Olympic open round nine at Alder Park from 8pm.
New Lambton, who sit 11th on five points from seven games, will be without defender Sam Maxwell for two matches after he was suspended for violent conduct this week.
Maxwell and Cooks Hill's Matt Berrigan, who also got two games, were sent off last week after they clashed an hour into New Lambton's 2-1 loss.
Olympic, sixth on 10 points from seven matches, hit the woodwork twice in stoppage time last week in a 2-1 loss to leaders Azzurri.
On Saturday, Rosebud host Magic (2.30pm), the Magpies welcome Cooks Hill (3.30pm) and Valentine play Edgeworth at Hunter Sports Centre (5pm). On Sunday at 2.30pm, Lake Macquarie are at home against Weston and Jaffas travel to Charlestown.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
