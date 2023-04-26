Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Adamstown Rosebud target consistency after big win against Maitland in NPLW NNSW round 7

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 26 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets player Josie Morley scored twice as Adamstown overpowered top-four side Maitland 3-2 on Saturday night. Picture by Marina Neil
Jets player Josie Morley scored twice as Adamstown overpowered top-four side Maitland 3-2 on Saturday night. Picture by Marina Neil

It may still be early days, but Adamstown coach Ryan Campbell rated their victory over Maitland on Saturday night as crucial to their NPLW Northern NSW finals hopes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.