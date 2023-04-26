Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Lakes utility Ryan Potts enjoying filling the void of regular Seagulls playmakers

April 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ryan Potts trained most of Lakes United's pre-season at dummy-half, largely preparing to play a bench-utility type role in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.