Ryan Potts trained most of Lakes United's pre-season at dummy-half, largely preparing to play a bench-utility type role in 2023.
Still emerging at the Seagulls, approaching 20 first-grade games, it's a job he is only too happy to take on.
But in three of the Belmont club's four games this season, Potts has started at five-eighth in place of regular standoff Dylan Phythian, who has been suspended.
The 21-year-old has made the most of his opportunities, scoring two tries, including in Lakes' 22-20 loss to Souths at Townson Oval on Sunday.
"It's been good, especially when you've got 'Kel' there who steers the team around. I can just play my natural running game," Potts said, referring to experienced halfback Jack Kelly. "But I'm happy to bide my time at 14 and if an opportunity comes, if someone gets injured or suspended, I'm right there."
A Valentine junior who spent nearly five years playing reps for the Knights - winning the 2017 Harold Matthews Cup with the likes of Bradman Best - Potts is one of a host of local youngsters who have filtered into Lakes' side in recent years.
He debuted under former coach Robbie Payne, but after a couple of seasons developing is becoming a regular name on the team list.
"He's starting to establish himself as a really good utility player," coach Ian Bourke said. "We usually try and find a spot for him because I believe he is part of the best 17, somewhere. He's a knowledgeable footballer and ... defensively, he is sound."
Potts will revert to the bench, or elsewhere, this week as Phythian returns from suspension. The utility role is not unfamiliar to him.
"All through Knights juniors I played hooker or 14, but I'd come back to Lakes and play halves," he said. "I probably prefer hooker."
Potts is continuing his family's long association with Lakes. His dad, Troy, and grandad, Grahame Huggins, both played and coached at the club, while his elder brother Jayden plays in the lower grades and his sister Jess is part of the women's side, which Troy coaches.
He also has a twin brother, Blake, who is another rising Seagulls talent. The twins have only played a handful of first-grade games together, but Blake was at fullback on Sunday and they combined for Ryan's second-half try.
"We've haven't really got to do that yet, set up a try for each other, so it was nice for him to go through and then put me over," Potts said.
"We both started footy at under-8s and until about now we've pretty much been in every team together, locally. It's sometimes freaky; he always knows where I'm going to be and I always know where he is going to be.
"I love playing with him."
An apprentice plumber, Potts is hoping to play plenty more games with Blake, and enjoy some success at Lakes, in the years to come.
"The main goal is: I'd love to win a premiership at Lakes in first grade," he said.
