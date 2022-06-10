Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lakes United Seagulls celebrate 75 years in Newcastle Rugby League's first-grade competition

MM
By Max McKinney
June 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNITED: Blake, Jess and Ryan Potts, 1974-75 players Grahame Huggins and Tom Sheppard, with Mitch and Paul Williams. Picture: Marina Neil

FOR 75 years, Lakes United have been part of Newcastle Rugby League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.