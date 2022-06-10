FOR 75 years, Lakes United have been part of Newcastle Rugby League.
The club won a premiership in its inaugural 1947 season and has claimed a further 10 in the years since.
But between the titles, there have been some tough periods.
At times, it's simply been about survival.
The secret to lasting 75 years, an anniversary being celebrated this weekend, might be the willingness of those involved to give back.
Right through the club's history, players have turned coaches, administrators, sponsors or volunteers.
"Players from the past always put their hand up to contribute to the future," former player and club historian Steve Brown said.
"One generation seems to follow the other. You've got your smattering of imports, but who doesn't? In general, we rely on our local base."
Lakes' entry into first grade in 1947 came only after proving themselves in reserves.
Initially drawing players from Charlestown to the Hawkesbury, the club had immediate success.
But it took 27 years to win a second premiership, part of consecutive titles in 1974-75.
"A very strong pack with our captain-coach Allan Thomson, [an] ex-Kangaroo," Paul Williams, who debuted in '74 and played in both title-winning sides, said.
"We were trained hard and that's why we had success. We're all still mates and have a reunion every two years."
Williams, just one ex-player to have gone on to coaching roles, was delighted son Mitch returned to Lakes to play first grade this year, continuing another family line through the club.
The Seagulls' "lowest ebb", according to Brown, resulted in their most successful era in the 1980s.
"The club really needed a broom through it," Brown said.
"It wasn't a coup, but a new brigade came in."
A new committee recruited Johnny Mayes as coach and halfback Rip Taylor soon after.
The club would make five consecutive grand finals, winning three through 1985-87.
Taylor, captain-coach in 85-86, also coached to three grand finals in 2000-02, winning in '01.
The Seagulls rely on a range of sponsors, even more so after Belmont Sporties shut in 2018, and Brown said "generous supporters" helped Lakes survive a "dark period" after back-to-back titles in 2006-07.
"The only good thing I can say is we stayed afloat," he said.
A host of Seagulls players have progressed to the NRL, including Paul Harragon and most recently Chris Randall.
Lakes last held the trophy aloft in 2015 and last made a decider in 2018.
The club is rebuilding.
"We've gone back to our roots with our juniors and pathways program," club president Craig Kimmorley said.
"The other week we had 11 juniors play first grade."
The club's 75th anniversary celebrations include a dinner on Saturday before a match against Cessnock, the first team they faced in 1947, at Cahill Oval on Sunday.
"It's been 12 months in the making," Kimmorley said.
"A really great acknowledgement of the part everyone has played in the club's history, whether a strapper, ball boy, player or whoever."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
