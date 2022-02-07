news, local-news,

Mitch Williams has returned "home" to play for Lakes United this season, the Newcastle Rugby League club where he played juniors. Williams, who has had a long career playing across Newcastle and on the Central Coast, has signed with the Seagulls for the club's 75th anniversary season. "Once we started talking it was really clear that Mitch's love for Lakes and his history there was something he was keen on coming home to," Seagulls manager Brendan Walsh said. Williams was originally a Valentine junior who progressed through the Lakes system but left for a chance at the Knights before playing with Western Suburbs and Central Newcastle. He played in the NSW Cup for Wyong before making a return to Newcastle Rugby League with the Central Coast club in 2020. The 33-year-old playmaker has been the Roos' captain-coach for the past two seasons. "This guy knows how to win. He knows what it takes to prepare and then perform in big games, having tasted success at Wests previously through their three-year haul of premierships," Seagulls head coach Ian Bourke said. "Bringing Mitch home for the back end of his career will provide us with that extra bit of experience and leadership around the club to assist the coaching staff in the development of our younger players." Williams' dad, Paul, was part of the Seagulls sides that won back-to-back premierships in 1974-75.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/c28f0e08-da5e-4382-a230-14d28e050c5a.jpg/r5_145_2053_1302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg